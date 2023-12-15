Woman dead after shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after she was found shot at a home in central Phoenix late Thursday night.

Phoenix police were called out around 9 p.m. to the area of 13th Avenue and Mohave Street, just north of Interstate 10 on reports of a shooting. When officers showed up, they found a woman who had been shot at least once who needed to be rushed to the hospital where she later died. At this time, authorities haven’t provided any details surrounding the alleged shooter and detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

A heavy police presence could be seen into the early morning hours on Friday. More information is expected to be released sometime later in the day.

