West Phoenix students become ‘Secret Santas;’ appear on CBS Evening News

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - I’m sitting across from the iconic Steve Hartman, longtime CBS Evening News correspondent and the face of the legendary “On The Road” franchise. And he insists I take away one thing from this interview.

“Phoenix will be very proud of its children.” said Hartman. That’s no small compliment from the journalist who now files some of the most memorable slices of American life on the CBS Evening News. He’s describing a story that was actually a follow up from a story he filed back in December of 2022.

He discovered Derek Brown, a West Valley fifth grade teacher who had been sharing Hartman’s stories daily with his students. Brown said that it was his way of visually showing them what kindness can do for one’s character. Brown’s emotional story brought forward thousands of teachers across the country, banding together to share a “Kindness 101″ curriculum, utilizing Hartman’s stories of the human spirit.

Fast forward to this month when Brown’s students on their own, and outside of the school district itself, decided they would raise money individually and then give it away to total strangers.

The result had a profound effect on Hartman saying, “It’s rare that I see change happen before my very eyes. We often show up on a story because change has happened, but we were there when these kids went through this process, and it was something to behold.”

The story will air Friday at 6 p.m. on the CBS Evening News on CBS 5. You can see my complete interview with Steve talking in-depth about this story and his 25 years of reporting “On the Road”.

Arizona's Family Sean McLaughlin goes one-on-one with Steve Hartman as he features west Phoenix students in Friday night's "On The Road' report.

