Warmer temps for Phoenix area this weekend

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4 p.m. for Friday, 12/15/2023.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A chilly start to our morning with lows in the 40s this morning; this afternoon, we are seeing a ridge of high pressure continue to build and warm things up. This afternoon, we will see a high of 75 degrees, which is 9 degrees above average. We will see even warmer weather tomorrow, with a high close to 80 degrees. We will also see a few clouds and off-and-on breezy conditions tomorrow.

A low-pressure system off the coast of California will start to push inland and cool things down next week. This low will also bring a few clouds and a chance of showers for Wednesday and Thursday.

Latest News

