Warmer temps for Phoenix area this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A chilly start to our morning with lows in the 40s this morning; this afternoon, we are seeing a ridge of high pressure continue to build and warm things up. This afternoon, we will see a high of 75 degrees, which is 9 degrees above average. We will see even warmer weather tomorrow, with a high close to 80 degrees. We will also see a few clouds and off-and-on breezy conditions tomorrow.

A low-pressure system off the coast of California will start to push inland and cool things down next week. This low will also bring a few clouds and a chance of showers for Wednesday and Thursday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.