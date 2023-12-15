Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Warm weekend ahead for metro Phoenix

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 12/13/2023
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice and cool start to your morning in Phoenix this Friday! Highs will climb to around 75 later this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will build into the region in Arizona, kicking off a short warming trend. So, temps will be near 80 for your weekend in most Valley locations. There will be enough moisture to bring plenty of cloud cover, but we will stay dry around the state.

Temps will then fall to the mid-70s as we enter a new workweek, and rain chances will increase by mid-next week. Right now, it looks like a warm system that will bring mainly rain, but we will keep an eye on it.

Rain chances in Phoenix are about 40% for Wednesday and Thursday, but those percentages could change this far out.

Have a great weekend!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Latest News

.
Warm December weekend in Arizona
Look for the Valley high temperatures to hover around 80 by Saturday.
Warmer temperatures heading in for the weekend
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Thursday, 12/14/23
Temperatures increasing for Arizona as we head into the weekend
Temperatures expected to warm up during the next couple of days.
Phoenix high temperatures are expected to hit nearly 80 by Saturday