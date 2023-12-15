Warm weekend ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice and cool start to your morning in Phoenix this Friday! Highs will climb to around 75 later this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will build into the region in Arizona, kicking off a short warming trend. So, temps will be near 80 for your weekend in most Valley locations. There will be enough moisture to bring plenty of cloud cover, but we will stay dry around the state.

Temps will then fall to the mid-70s as we enter a new workweek, and rain chances will increase by mid-next week. Right now, it looks like a warm system that will bring mainly rain, but we will keep an eye on it.

Rain chances in Phoenix are about 40% for Wednesday and Thursday, but those percentages could change this far out.

Have a great weekend!

