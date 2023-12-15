Your Life
SR-89A reopens after ADOT crews conduct rockfall mitigation work

ADOT crews conducted blasting for rockfall mitigation recently, prompting the closure.
ADOT crews conducted blasting for rockfall mitigation recently, prompting the closure.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- SR-89A is back open north of Sedona after Arizona Department of Transportation crews worked to remove sediment and loose rocks from the slope next to the highway.

Temporary restrictions are still in place until pavement repairs are made on Saturday. A one-mile stretch between the Owenby Way roundabout and the Midgley Bridge picnic area is still reduced to one lane, alternating northbound and southbound travel. On-site flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone, so drivers should expect to drive slower speeds in the area while work continues.

