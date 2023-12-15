Your Life
South Carolina family remembers renowed oil painter during tour of U.S. Capitol

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Del Priore family went on a tour of rooms in the U.S. Capitol often closed to the public.

Oil paintings of historic figures on the walls like Ronald Reagan, Bill Gates and Strom Thurmond shared one thing in common; they were made by award winning painter Michael Del Priore.

Michael’s daughter Julia remembers when the portraits were made.

“I was probably just standing around his art studio while he was doing a lot of these really famous Congressmen,” Julia said.

Julia was able to show her own children the portraits for the very first time, shortly after their grandfather’s death.

Michael’s brother in law and former business partner Tom Stitt organized a tour with family members across the state of South Carolina to see the works of the award winning Columbia native.

“They are aware of a lot of his work in Columbia, but they’re not aware of what’s going on up here,” Stitt said.

Thirty-eight of Michael Del Priore’s works are listed in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery Catalog of American Portraits. Stitt said Del Priore was a master of the alla prima style.

“Applying It wet, and he worked so quickly that he would put the base on, and it’s layered, and you have to work very quick, and you move that around and mixing colors.”

Julia Del Priori said the Capitol tour made her feel strong connection with her father, an avid history and architecture buff.

“I can feel him, and he’s just telling me, you know, look up, look up, look at this architecture. Look at this, and all the detail, and I just can’t believe that I’m the daughter of someone who’s as great a talent as he is.”

