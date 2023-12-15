Son of couple killed in Phoenix car crash pleads for people to slow down heading into holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A day after Tom Oviatt Jr. lost his parents in a car crash, he’s pleading with drivers to slow down as we head into the holidays. Police believe speed was a factor in the deadly crash, which sent the other driver to the hospital.

In the meantime, Oviatt Jr. finds himself asking the same question over and over: Why? Why did this happen to his parents? Why was the other driver reportedly going so fast? “What was so important that you just ruined your life and you ruined two other people?” he asked. “They’re gone. You killed two other people.”

Those two people were Tom Oviatt Sr., a longtime Phoenix policeman, and his wife Janette, who was always there by her husband’s side. “He was always for the underdog,” Tom Jr. said. “And my mom was always his right-handed person. Get him, Tom, get him. She was always his cheerleader. You didn’t see one without the other.”

The couple was driving together in a Toyota yesterday around 2:30 pm. Detectives believe they were turning left when a Ford driving north on 43rd Avenue at a high rate of speed crashed into them. Janette was pronounced dead at the scene. Tom Sr. was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries. The driver of the Ford was also hurt and rushed to the hospital.

“I don’t know why. I don’t understand, but whatever it is that took you in this direction,” Tom Jr. says to that injured driver. “But whatever it is, I’m so sorry for you and that you made that decision.”

Tom Jr.’s one source of comfort at this time is that Tom Sr. and Janette are still together. “They were really worried about who was going to go first. At 79 and 80, you start to worry about those things,” he said. “We love them, we miss them. And we’ll deal with it the best we can.”

Phoenix Police have not identified the male driving the Ford at this time. An officer says the estimated speed of that Ford and any possible can’t be decided at this time. They don’t believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.