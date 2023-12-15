Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Sheriff arrested for DUI in marked vehicle, driving two times over legal alcohol limit

He blew .206 on a blood alcohol level test - more than two times the legal limit.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Candice Hare and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Kentucky sheriff was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence after he drove his marked vehicle up to a school, according to state records.

Video obtained from the Robertson County School System showed Sheriff Terry Gray operating his “marked police vehicle at 2:29 p.m.,” as he drove up to the school.

Records state the school resource officer and Sheriff Gray had “a disagreement” and the resource officer called Kentucky State Police for assistance.

The resources officer said the sheriff “smelled of alcoholic beverages.”

State records show that two Kentucky state troopers called Gray minutes apart starting at 2:34 p.m.

Both troopers say they noticed Gray had “extremely slurred and/or slow speech.

At that point, Gray reportedly left the school grounds and was traveling on Kentucky 165 toward Blue Licks State Park. He later told the troopers he was at his Mount Olivet residence.

When troopers arrived, Gray was standing next to his marked vehicle with the driver’s side door open.

Records state the troopers smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from” the sheriff’s “breath,” he appeared unsteady on his feet and “indicated he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day.

Kentucky State Police administered a breath test and determined Gray blew .206, which is more than two times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle.

Gray stated “he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day,” Kentucky State Police wrote in his citation.

The sheriff was arrested and taken to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department and then transferred to the Bourbon County Detention Center.

He was later released and is scheduled to go to court on Jan. 10.

WXIX reached out to the school district about the incident, and a representative for the school district declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Latest News

Tom Oviatt Sr., a longtime Phoenix policeman, and his wife Janette who was always her...
Son of couple killed in Phoenix car crash pleads for people to slow down heading into holidays
Lithium-ion batteries can lead to fires.
Phoenix Fire puts out warning as lithium-ion battery fires are on the rise
The number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries is on the rise so Phoenix Fire goes over...
How to avoid dangerous fires from lithium-ion batteries
We decided to Pay It Forward to Benjie Messer, the music director of the Unitarian...
Congregation decides to Pay It Forward to Phoenix choir director
Richard Flores is grateful to be alive, he credits a mobile stroke unit at Sky Harbor Airport...
Dallas man survives stroke on plane thanks to mobile stroke unit deployed to Phoenix Sky Harbor