Scottsdale woman recovering from ‘Brain on Fire’ disease, rare auto-immune illness

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Everything changed when Megan Dyer got hit with a rare, life-threatening illness.

“She’s 31, healthy, eats great, active,” said Jean Dyer, Megan’s mother. “Then one day, she can’t think. One day she can’t talk. She starts seeing visions, can’t remember French, she’s fluent in French.”

Back in March, the Scottsdale woman was admitted to HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center in Phoenix, where doctors and staff worked around the clock to figure out what was wrong with her. Megan Dyer was having nonstop seizures, respiratory failure, dementia, memory loss and had to be put in a medically induced coma.

After a week and a half, Megan was diagnosed with a rare form of encephalitis that causes swelling in the brain. It’s called “Brain on Fire” disease. “The worst part for me was waking up a month later and realizing I didn’t know how to do anything,” said Megan Dyer. “I had to relearn how to count, how to spell, tell time, do literally everything. That was probably the weirdest part for me.”

Megan Dyer spent more than two months in the hospital, where she made a remarkable recovery, thanks to the HonorHealth medical staff that never gave up on her. Dr. Victor Zach is the director of HonorHealth’s neurocritical care program. “She came close to death multiple times, and each time we told that Gream Reaper to buzz off,” said Zach.

On Thursday, Megan Dyer had a chance to say thank you to the medical team that saved her life. It was an emotional and slightly confusing reunion since Megan Dyer can’t remember her time in the hospital. One nurse learned that Megan Dyer was a Swiftie so she played Taylor Swift music every day to lift her spirits. “Oh yeah, that was the thing I’d come in, and alright we are listening to ‘Folklore,’ or ‘Reputation,’ what do you want tonight?” said registered nurse Nicole Martin. “I’d look, and she’d give a really big smile, and I was like, alright, we’re ‘1989′ tonight.”

Megan Dyer also spent several weeks in physical therapy, where she had to learn to walk and talk again. It’s been quite an ordeal, but doctors say she should make a full recovery. “I would not be where I am without God, the support of my family, and the HonorHealth Team,” said Megan Dyer.

Doctors think Megan Dyer got the rare illness through some type of virus that led to her immune system attacking her brain. Medical studies show that Brain on Fire disease is often misdiagnosed, which can impact a patient’s recovery.

