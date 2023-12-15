Your Life
School district approves $200K to parents in lawsuit settlement over Scottsdale dossier

The board made the decision on Tuesday.
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM MST
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Scottsdale Unified School District approved on Tuesday a $200,000 settlement over a lawsuit regarding a dossier that gained national attention. The cash is going to the parents who sued.

The controversy started in 2021 when parents claimed SUSD Governing Board President Jann-Michael Greenburg was collecting files on his computer of parents were against the district’s COVID-19 policies. Parents say his Google Drive had photos of at least 47 parents, their kids, divorce paperwork, property records, license plate numbers and more. Greenburg’s father allegedly rode his motorcycle and wrote down the license plate numbers of certain parents. Greenburg was later voted out as board president in November 2021 but stayed on the board until his term ended in January 2023.

In May 2022, three parents, Amanda Wray, Kimberly Stafford and Edmond Richard, sued the district. Richard later died in March 2023 so the settlement will go to the other two parents. SUSD said the settlement still needs to be approved by a judge and the other parties.

