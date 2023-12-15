Phoenix foodie Heather Walker shares delicious holiday appetizers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Christmas is just a short time away, but holiday parties are already in full swing! Whether you are hosting or going to a potluck, Phoenix family foodie Heather Walker has you covered with dishes that are sure to impress your family and friends.

Baked Brie and Cranberry Bites

Ingredients:

15 phyllo cups

4 oz. Soft Brie Cheese

½ cup dried cranberries

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Steps:

Place the Phyllo cups on a cookie sheet and preheat the oven to 350° Remove the rind from the brie cheese and cut the cheese into small bites. Place the cheese bites into the center of the Phyllo cups. Add three or four dried cranberries to each Phyllo cup. Add 2 to 3 small thyme leaves on top of the Brie. Bake in the oven at 350° for 10 to 12 minutes until the cheese is melted and the cups are golden brown. Remove from the heat and serve while still warm.

Note: Can also be done with a scored sourdough loaf. Stuff the Brie and cranberries in between cuts on the bread. Brush the stuffed loaf with melted butter and bake at 350 until cheese is melted.

Phoenix family foodie Heather Walker joined Good Morning Arizona to show us how to make delicious baked brie and cranberry bites!

Charcuterie Stuffed Mini Cornucopia

Ingredients:

4 ice cream sugar cones

1 tube pre-made, raw pizza dough

4 oz. Salami

4 oz. Manchego cheese

4 sprigs fresh sage

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 cup fresh grapes on the vine

Steps:

Preheat the oven to 400° . Roll each of the ice cream cones in aluminum foil, tapering the foil at the end. Roll the pizza dough out onto a floured surface and cut it into strips with a knife or pizza cutter. Wrap the strips of pizza dough around the covered ice cream cones to create a cornucopia shape. Place the cones on a cookie sheet and bake in the oven at 400° for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow them to cool before stuffing. Cut the salami pieces in half and roll them into a flower shape, fastening with a toothpick to hold. When the cones are cooled, remove them from the foil and place them on a serving tray. Stuff with sliced Manchego, salami flowers, pieces of sage, rosemary, and a few of the grapes. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Mozzarella Snowmen

Ingredients:

4 wooden skewers

12 small Mozzarella cheese balls

8 black peppercorns

4 matchstick carrot pieces

1 slice of prosciutto

2 grape tomatoes

Steps:

Place three of the mozzarella balls onto a wooden skewer. Use 2 black peppercorns for eyes. Use a trimmed matchstick carrot piece for the nose. Slice the prosciutto into smaller slices and wrap one of the pieces around the neck of the snowman for a scarf. Cut a grape tomato in half and use one of the halves for a hat. Repeat the steps for the rest of the snowmen.

