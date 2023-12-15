Your Life
Phoenix Fire puts out warning as lithium-ion battery fires are on the rise

The number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries is on the rise so Phoenix Fire goes over how to prevent a disaster.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:55 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Valley firefighters are warning parents about the danger some holiday gifts may cause.

Phoenix Fire said crews are seeing an increase in lithium-ion battery-related fires, and they feel a lot of these situations could have been avoided. “Unfortunately, we are finding over-jammed circuits or jammed charges and we are seeing fires from these charging stations,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade.

With the ability to recharge and power anything from laptops to escooters, lithium-ion batteries are pretty much everywhere. If not taken care of properly, it can turn into a disaster. “When we look at our statistics, we are seeing a rise. Not only from five years ago or three years ago but in the last year, we are seeing a rise in these,” McDade said.

Tips from Phoenix Fire when it comes to lithium-ion batteries:

  1. When purchasing devices with these types of batteries, buy from a reputable place. A cheaper third-party seller could mean cheaper quality.
  2. Handle them with care. Store the batteries away from extreme temperatures and anything flammable.
  3. Listen for unusual hissing or popping sounds. If you do, stop using the device immediately.
  4. Recycle the batteries properly.

When it comes to charging the batteries, try to avoid doing that overnight. “We’re going into house fire and garage fires and we’re hearing the same story from folks, that they went to bed and woke up with smoke detectors going off or smelling smoke,” McDade said.

