Phoenix company, NOX Group, fulfills hundreds of Christmas Angel tags

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Christmas Angel program got an unexpected boost thanks to one Phoenix business and its employees who stepped up for the cause.

Wednesday night, the Ayres family was out doing their annual outing to the Christmas Angel tree to do some shopping for some deserving kids. But something didn’t seem quite right. There seemed to be a lot more Angel tags on the trees than usual. They thought the program might be running a bit slow this year, so they decided to help out.

Fred Ayres, COO of NOX Group, a Phoenix company that supports the construction industry, was excited to help out. “I asked the question of how many Angels were left. We’ll go fill some more,” he said. Little did he know that it was a big order to fill. “When I got them, I found out there were over 400 Angels that weren’t filled,” Ayres said.

Grabbing the hundreds of tags, Ayres organized a plan to mobilize his employees into five groups, with three shoppers in each group. They took their tags to various stores and searched for the best gifts. It took a few hours, but soon, the toy bags were full.

If you would like to help, it’s easy: you can visit any of the 12 participating malls in the Valley, Prescott and Flagstaff.

