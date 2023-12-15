Your Life
Nursing giraffe calf dies after being startled at North Carolina Zoo

Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.
Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.(North Carolina Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Staff members at the North Carolina Zoo are mourning the loss of a baby giraffe who died on Wednesday.

According to WITN, the zoo says Fenn, a giraffe calf born in May, died in an accident.

The zoo says Fenn became unexpectedly startled by another giraffe while he was nursing. He then bolted, collided with a nearby gate and fell to the ground. Fenn had head and neck trauma from the fall.

Despite getting medical attention from staff, he later died from the injuries.

Fenn was born at the North Carolina Zoo on May 20 to first-time mother Leia, 14, and father Jack, 15. At birth, Fenn was 6 feet tall and weighed 145 pounds.

According to zoo officials, the calf was energetic and vibrant and quickly became a cherished member of the zoo community.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

