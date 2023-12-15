Your Life
2 hurt after crash involving motorcycle on Loop 202 in Tempe

The motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Two people have been hurt, one seriously, after a crash involving a motorcycle on Loop 202 in Tempe.

The collision was reported around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain Freeway, just west of McClintock Drive. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a sedan’s tire blew out and that the driver tried to swerve to avoid a motorcycle but wasn’t successful. The man driving the motorcycle and his passenger, a woman, were thrown into the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

DPS says the man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the woman wasn’t seriously hurt. The driver of the sedan remained on scene.

ADOT says the crash is blocking some eastbound lanes, including the HOV lane. The westbound HOV lane is also shut down.

