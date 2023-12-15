2 hurt after crash involving motorcycle on Loop 202 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been hurt, one seriously, after a crash involving a motorcycle on Loop 202 in Tempe.

The collision was reported around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain Freeway, just west of McClintock Drive. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a sedan’s tire blew out and that the driver tried to swerve to avoid a motorcycle but wasn’t successful. The man driving the motorcycle and his passenger, a woman, were thrown into the eastbound lanes of the freeway.

DPS says the man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the woman wasn’t seriously hurt. The driver of the sedan remained on scene.

ADOT says the crash is blocking some eastbound lanes, including the HOV lane. The westbound HOV lane is also shut down.

Loop 202 Red Mountain at McClintock: A crash is blocking the HOV and left lanes on the eastbound side and the HOV lane on the westbound side. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 15, 2023

