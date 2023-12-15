At least 7 hurt in crash west of downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several people have been injured after a crash Friday afternoon west of downtown Phoenix.

Police and firefighters responded to the collision around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Pima Street, between Buckeye Road and Interstate 17. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, four people ranging in age from 15 to their mid-20s have been taken to a hospital in critical condition. Three others under the age of 18 have also been transported with minor injuries.

Traffic is restricted in the area. Check back for updates.

