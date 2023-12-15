Your Life
At least 7 hurt in crash west of downtown Phoenix

The collision happened around 4 p.m. Friday near 19th Avenue and Pima Street.
The collision happened around 4 p.m. Friday near 19th Avenue and Pima Street.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Several people have been injured after a crash Friday afternoon west of downtown Phoenix.

Police and firefighters responded to the collision around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Pima Street, between Buckeye Road and Interstate 17. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, four people ranging in age from 15 to their mid-20s have been taken to a hospital in critical condition. Three others under the age of 18 have also been transported with minor injuries.

Traffic is restricted in the area. Check back for updates.

