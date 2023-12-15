How you can help Barb’s Dog Rescue in Rocky Point during the Lukeville closure

PUERTO PEÑASCO, MX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Lukeville port of entry closure is having a major impact on businesses and property owners in Rocky Point as tourism has essentially come to a halt. While you can still drive to the beach town, the detours take hours longer.

This includes the non-profit “Barb’s Dog Rescue.” You may have seen the billboards while driving to Rocky Point from Arizona. The founder, Barbara Mumaugh, sadly passed away earlier this year. Since then staff and volunteers have continued her mission.

Arizona’s Family spoke to the current CEO, Gina Benner, this week. One of her major concerns includes their dwindling supply of dog food. Most of the non-profit’s donations come from tourists as they stop through the town of Why. Benner says sometimes the would get hundreds of drop-offs on a daily basis, but that has stopped and they desperately need food.

“We’ve had days these past couple of weeks, several days, where we’ve had no visitors at all,” Benner said. “So there’s no drop-offs. We have not gotten a delivery of food, that I am aware of, in almost two weeks.”

Another big concern for Benner is getting dogs adopted, as tourists typically adopt dogs. Right now they are overcapacity, according to Benner, with about 450 dogs, when the shelter is really built for about 300. According to the rescue’s Facebook, there were no adoptions over the weekend.

Barb’s Dog Rescue partners with Arizona rescues as well, including Halo Animal Rescue which Benner says takes in about 30 dogs a month. That’s been put on pause until at least February, Benner says, because the longer drive and potentially long waits at the southern border would be tough on the animals.

“I’m heartbroken,” Benner said. “We have to get through this. We don’t have a choice. We will come out on the other side of this and we will be OK, but my heart hurts for the staff. My heart hurts for the dogs who are so used to having visitors.”

If you would like to donate, Benner says monetary donations made online are best so staff can buy dog food in Mexico. Click/tap here to help.

If you are driving to Rocky Point through Yuma, you can pick up food at the ReMax Territory located at 1706 S. 4th Avenue. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 480-296-1985 to arrange another time.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.