How web browser extensions can help you save money while shopping

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Polls show consumers are expected to spend more this holiday than last year. But with inflation, their dollar may not buy as much as it used to.

Lifestyle journalist Trae Bodge has specialized in smart shopping, personal finance, and retail for over a decade. Bodge says if you want to be a savvy deal seeker in today’s high-tech world, browser extensions will help you quickly find the best deal. “They make your browser smarter,” Bodge said. “It’s finding coupons for you without you having to do the work.”

Some browser extensions automatically scan for the best deals as you shop online once you install them. “It takes a couple of seconds to install on your computer, and as you shop, it will serve up coupons,” he said. Bodge just discovered Give Freely, a browser extension that allows you to save and give. “A donation is made to your charity of at no additional cost to you,” he said. “So, you can save money and also give to charity at the same time, which is encouraging because charitable giving is at a three-decade low.”

Other browser extensions you may have heard of include Honey, Rakuten, Mulberry, and Ibotta, some of which offer cash back on purchases from certain retailers.

But before buying online or at your favorite retailer, Bodge suggests you do your homework first. “Make a list of the recipients, gift ideas for each, a budget for each,” he said. “Always take a moment to look for ways to save.” Bodge suggests putting the cards away if you are already deep in credit card debt. “If you’re struggling with credit card debt right now buy as much as you can with your debit card or with cash so you’re not piling on additional debt that you’ll drag into 2024.”

