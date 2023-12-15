Your Life
Grand Avenue closed due to serious crash in Glendale

It happened on Thursday night.
It happened on Thursday night.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Drivers are being asked to avoid Grand Avenue (U.S. 60) in Glendale on Thursday night because of a serious crash. It happened on the westbound side near Bethany Home Road, in front of the Sands Chevrolet and Sanderson Ford dealerships, around 6 p.m. A witness says it involves a motorcyclist and at least one other driver.

The westbound lanes were closed first before law enforcement closed the eastbound lanes about half an hour later. It’s unclear where the highway will reopen. No word yet on what led up to the crash.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

