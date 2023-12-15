Grand Avenue closed due to serious crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Drivers are being asked to avoid Grand Avenue (U.S. 60) in Glendale on Thursday night because of a serious crash. It happened on the westbound side near Bethany Home Road, in front of the Sands Chevrolet and Sanderson Ford dealerships, around 6 p.m. A witness says it involves a motorcyclist and at least one other driver.

The westbound lanes were closed first before law enforcement closed the eastbound lanes about half an hour later. It’s unclear where the highway will reopen. No word yet on what led up to the crash.

*CLOSURE*



US 60 (Grand Ave) westbound is closed near Bethany Home due to a crash at milepost 156.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/VvZz22bQDs — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 15, 2023

