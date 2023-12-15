Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs issues executive order to send National Guard to southern border

Gov. Katie Hobbs shared a photo at the border, calling on the federal government to provide...
Gov. Katie Hobbs shared a photo at the border, calling on the federal government to provide resources.(Governor Katie Hobbs)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just hours after meeting with the governor of Sonora, Mexico, Gov. Katie Hobbs has issued an executive order to send the Arizona National Guard to reopen the Lukeville border. Officials say the national guard will assist Department of Public Safety troopers and law enforcement in southern Arizona.

“Yet again, the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe,” Hobbs said in a statement. “With this Executive Order, I am taking action where the federal government won’t. But we can’t stand alone, Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants, and maintain a secure, orderly and humane border. Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona’s border.”

National guard members will be stationed at multiple border locations, including Lukeville and the San Miguel crossing. Hobbs’ staff says the Biden Administration has not responded to the governor’s request for border security spending reimbursement.

Lukeville’s port of entry has been closed for nearly two weeks, causing issues for travelers and businesses in the area. Many travelers are using the San Luis Port of Entry instead, which is causing longer wait times. Some reported waiting more than two hours to cross. Meanwhile, some businesses have opted to close entirely. One employee told Arizona’s Family the shop he works at had more foot traffic during COVID than the ongoing closure.

The Lukeville port has been closed in response to an “increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border,” according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Lukeville lies in the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector, which was the busiest of nine along the U.S.-Mexico border in October. Reports from KOLD, Arizona’s Family affiliate in southern Arizona, revealed that a hole was cut into the border fence in Lukeville.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan

Latest News

Questions are arising about Justice Bolick's possible impropriety ruling on the case.
Conflict of interest concerns raised with an Arizona Supreme Court over abortion law
Concerns over a conflict of interest are being raised for an Arizona Supreme Court justice...
Is there an conflict of interest at the Arizona Supreme Court?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a rally in Kansas City at Uptown Theater on Dec. 13, 2023.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to campaign in Phoenix next week
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will forever be known as the man who took down six-term...
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone reflects on his time in office