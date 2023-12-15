Gov. Hobbs issues executive order to send National Guard to southern border

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just hours after meeting with the governor of Sonora, Mexico, Gov. Katie Hobbs has issued an executive order to send the Arizona National Guard to reopen the Lukeville border. Officials say the national guard will assist Department of Public Safety troopers and law enforcement in southern Arizona.

“Yet again, the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe,” Hobbs said in a statement. “With this Executive Order, I am taking action where the federal government won’t. But we can’t stand alone, Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants, and maintain a secure, orderly and humane border. Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona’s border.”

National guard members will be stationed at multiple border locations, including Lukeville and the San Miguel crossing. Hobbs’ staff says the Biden Administration has not responded to the governor’s request for border security spending reimbursement.

Lukeville’s port of entry has been closed for nearly two weeks, causing issues for travelers and businesses in the area. Many travelers are using the San Luis Port of Entry instead, which is causing longer wait times. Some reported waiting more than two hours to cross. Meanwhile, some businesses have opted to close entirely. One employee told Arizona’s Family the shop he works at had more foot traffic during COVID than the ongoing closure.

The Lukeville port has been closed in response to an “increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border,” according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Lukeville lies in the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector, which was the busiest of nine along the U.S.-Mexico border in October. Reports from KOLD, Arizona’s Family affiliate in southern Arizona, revealed that a hole was cut into the border fence in Lukeville.

