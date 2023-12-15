Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Georgia election workers' defamation case against Giuliani opens second day of damages deliberations

Jurors will begin deciding how much Rudy Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers’ case. (CNN, POOL, GEORGIA HOUSE, BILL HENNESSY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jurors on Friday began their second day of deliberations to decide how much Rudy Giuliani must pay two former Georgia election workers for spreading lies about them after the 2020 election that led to a barrage of racist threats and upended their lives.

The jurors considered the case for more than three hours on Thursday after a three-day trial in Washington’s federal courthouse. Giuliani has already been found liable of defamation in the case, and the jurors are considering only how much he’ll pay in damages.

Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, are seeking tens of millions of dollars over Giuliani’s false claims accusing them of ballot fraud while the former New York City mayor was fighting to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House after Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

The potential hefty damages come at the same time Giuliani, a Republican, is gearing up to defend himself against criminal charges stemming from his legal representation of Trump.

Giuliani has continued to repeat the false conspiracy theory asserting the women interfered in the Georgia election, including in comments he made to reporters outside the courthouse after the trial began Monday, attorneys for the women argued in closing statements.

They argued for a substantial award, of at least $47 million. That would compensate Freeman and Moss, who are Black, for the harrowing ordeal that’s driven them from their homes and made them fear for their lives and would send a message that targeting ordinary people is not acceptable, their lawyers argued.

Giuliani’s attorney has acknowledged that his client was wrong but has insisted that he was not fully responsible for the vitriol the women faced. The damages the women are seeking are unfairly high and would financially devastate Giuliani, he argued.

He originally said Giuliani would testify, but the former mayor ultimately opted against taking the stand.

The case is among mounting legal and financial woes for Giuliani, who once was celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Giuliani is among 19 people charged in Georgia in the case accusing Trump and his Republican allies of working to subvert the state’s 2020 election results. Giuliani has pleaded not guilty and has characterized the case as politically motivated.

___

Richer reported from Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Latest News

Brook Hale, 47, is facing two felony charges in connection with the brief disappearance of his...
Leader of doomsday family back in Arizona to face charges in Gilbert teen’s disappearance
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Maricopa County sheriff deputies extradited Spring Thibaudeau from Fairbanks, Alaska back into...
‘Doomsday’ mom connected to Gilbert teen’s disappearance extradited to Arizona
German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.
Survey says German shepherd is ranked ‘top dog’ in 16 states
Toyland is a Phoenix Children’s Hospital tradition, providing gifts to kids that are spending...
Company collecting gift donations for Phoenix Children’s Hospital patients