Flagstaff Unified School District cuts school bus routes leaving hundreds out next semester

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Flagstaff school students will no longer have access to school bus services starting in January. This follows a Department of Transportation investigation into overcrowding on school buses and a lack of drivers. And many parents are not happy about the change. They said the turnaround is too quick, and they’re concerned for the safety of their kids.

In total, 600 students will no longer have access to the school bus. Todd Schipper and his wife, like many other parents, have little time to waste. They spend their mornings getting their 3 kids ready for school and out the door before rushing out to work.

Each of the Schipper’s children goes to a different school, so dropping off the two youngest takes a large chunk of time every morning. “Time wise it takes a lot of time,” Todd said. “So I leave at 8 a.m., and I’m not home until around 9 a.m... Sometimes a little later.”

For his high schooler, like hundreds of other kids, the big yellow school bus is a lifeline. However, come January, Todd’s busy mornings will get a lot harder.

The Flagstaff School Unified District will stop bussing high school kids living within city limits and middle and high school students who attend out-of-boundary or magnet schools starting January 4. “Now I’ve got to be concerned about getting my third child to school,” Todd said.

FUSD Director of Transportation Patrick Fleming said there are multiple reasons for the change; one is a Department of Transportation safety regulations investigation. “DPS did come up based on a complaint or report about school buses having more than three students to a seat at the middle school and high school level,” Fleming said. “So we were basically given that direction by the state to accomplish that in as short of time as possible.”

The other is a lack of bus drivers. Right now, the district is short by about 15 to 20 drivers. " So I mean really the solution is more people willing to drive students,” Fleming said.

For parents who can’t take their children to school themselves, the school is offering Mountain Line bus passes that students will access and scan on their phones. But that still brings up the question of safety. “If it’s just a city bus that the kids are rinsing on, that makes me uncomfortable because where’s the security,” Todd said.

Todd, who works in education, understands the shortage issue. But, like many parents, he said his priority is his children, and the move from the district is simply not a realistic solution. “You know there still needs to be, these things still have to get done and kids still need to be taken care of.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.