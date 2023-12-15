Your Life
‘Doomsday’ mom connected to Gilbert teen’s disappearance extradited to Arizona

Maricopa County sheriff deputies extradited Spring Thibaudeau from Fairbanks, Alaska back into Arizona Thursday night..(MCSO)
Maricopa County sheriff deputies extradited Spring Thibaudeau from Fairbanks, Alaska back into Arizona Thursday night..(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A “doomsday” mom connected to a Gilbert teen’s brief disappearance is now back in the state. On Thursday night, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies extradited Spring Thibaudeau from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Arizona. She was booked on two counts of custodial interference and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Thibaudeau’s extradition comes just a day after the alleged leader of the so-called “doomsday family” was also brought back to Arizona. Investigators say 47-year-old Brook Hale, the teen’s uncle and Thibaudeau’s brother, was also extradited from Alaska and is being charged with one count of custodial interference and one count of conspiracy to commit custodial interference.

The 16-year-old boy went missing on Oct. 23 and was reportedly taken by his uncle, Hale, and his mother, Thibaudeau, who didn’t have custody of him. The boy’s father told authorities that his wife, daughter and brother-in-law saw the boy as a “Davidic servant who plays a significant role in the Savior’s return” and they took him where the victim “would receive his calling and understand his role in the Second Coming.” He compared the family’s beliefs similar to Lori Vallow. On Oct. 27, authorities found the family near the Canada-Alaska border, where Hale and Thibaudeau were taken into custody.

