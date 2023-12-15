Discount groceries: How some shoppers saved $1,000+ this year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gabriella Siciliano really likes saving money on food. “Amazon Fresh has had some really good couponing deals where you can add multiple promo codes. I just got one order recently that was over $100, and I spent $2.82,” she said. A couple of times a month, Siciliano also orders a box full of pantry staples from Martie. “If you go to the store and you buy a normal bag of coffee right now, it’s between $7 and $9, depending on which brand you get,” she said. “I’m getting it for $4.99.” Siciliano says her savings this year on some basics, like vegetable stock and jam, have added up to more than $1,300.

In a year marked by persistent inflation, the online discount retailer has experienced major growth as consumers look for ways to save money on groceries, according to the company’s CEO and co-founder, Louise Fritjofsson. “Martie is definitely a treasure hunt,” Fritjofsson said. “Really, what we’re doing is we’re working with vendors and brands, buying anything that is overstock and surplus, and we sell it at 40 – 70 % off.”

There’s nothing wrong with the products. They’re not past expiration dates. They’re just extras. “Anytime you produce anything, whether it be grocery or water bottles, it is really hard to forecast, and the production cycle is really long,” Fritjofsson told On Your Side. “You essentially have to be really sure of all of the things you’re going to sell into the normal retailers a year before, and things happen. You get full purchase orders. Maybe your sales team was too aggressive with that forecast. So in the end, there’s just a lot of excess inventory.”

Since its launch, Fritjofsson says Martie has worked with 2,500 different brands, and the online discount retailer adds 100 to 300 new products every week. “We save all that excess inventory that otherwise would have gone to landfills,” she added.

Susan Gough has been a Martie customer for more than a year. She says in 2023, she’ll have saved more than $1,000 on groceries and dog treats purchased from the company. “There’s always something new and different,” she said. “It’s just supplemental things. Snacks, there’s pastas sometimes, things like that that you can make a quick meal out of.”

