Dallas man survives stroke on plane thanks to mobile stroke unit deployed to Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Strokes in the sky are pretty rare, but it can happen. When it does, receiving medical care right away is key to surviving. Doctors estimate that when you’re having a stroke, about one million brain cells die every minute. That’s why Barrow Neurological Institute said their mobile stroke unit is so critical.

“It’s just a miracle,” said Richard Flores. Flores is grateful to be alive after suffering a stroke while in the air. “My parents, both of them passed away with strokes,” he said. The 63-year-old said he never expected to follow in his father’s footsteps in that way. About 30 years ago, his dad died after having a stroke on an airplane.

“It was just kind of spooky a little, and then I’m on the plane going through the same thing he went through,” said Flores. It happened to Flores in August, on the way home to Dallas, after a family vacation in Los Angeles.

His wife, Rose, said their flight took a detour and landed in Phoenix about an hour after Flores’ symptoms started. “He just said he couldn’t see, his vision was blurry. And then, about that time, his words were slurring,” said Rose. Not long after that, Flores passed out. Their son-in-law, Steven, was on the plane with them. Steven is an ER doctor. He told the flight crew about the severity of Flores’ condition and helped coordinate his care on the ground in Phoenix. That’s where vascular neurologist Dr. Daniel Gonzalez comes into the picture.

“The mobile stroke unit allowed us to save Richard from neurological catastrophe,” said Dr. Gonzalez. Barrow Neurological Institute is the only hospital in the Valley with a mobile stroke unit. It’s dispatched with the Phoenix Fire Department to emergency medical calls involving strokes. “Our average time to do an examination, a CT scan, and deliver medication is 15 minutes,” said Dr. Gonzalez. He said typically, all of that takes up to two hours if a patient is taken to a hospital via ambulance.

In Flores’ case, the medical team was waiting on the tarmac at Sky Harbor. “This is going to be probably a career-defining case for me,” said Dr. Gonzalez. They now share a special bond. All three are from Texas.

“We love you Dr. Gonzalez, and Merry Christmas,” said Flores. This Christmas is extra special for Flores, who credits his team at Barrow with saving his life. “I’m so grateful for them and I’m able to spend another holiday here with my family,” said Flores.

After that emergency landing, Flores spent five days in the hospital in Phoenix, and he learned he had a hole in his heart during that time.

A surgeon closed the hole, and he was able to fly home to Dallas safely afterward. Dr. Gonzalez said Flores has made a full recovery and is able to fly without any concerns in the future.

The family’s main goal in sharing their story is to encourage others to learn the signs and symptoms of strokes so anyone can step in to help quickly if they notice facial drooping, arm weakness, or slurred speech in someone because time is of the essence in these cases.

