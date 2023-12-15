Congregation decides to Pay It Forward to Phoenix choir director

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Anyone who’s been part of a choir knows their strength depends on the success of each individual member of the group and for one Valley church, many of their singers credit the person who kept them going even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So we decided to Pay It Forward to Benjie Messer, the music director of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Phoenix. Messer has made a big impact on the choir there and even the whole congregation. “Benjie during COVID, where a lot of people went inward during COVID, Benjie seemed to explode. There was nothing that could stop him and he helped us to get better. At a time when everyone was stuck, we knew the music program here was going to be spectacular,” said Sam Kirkland, a choir member who nominated Messer for the award.

Messer has been the music director for 10 years and he does the work of many people. He finds music that supports the themes of each week’s service message. Because of his hard work, the choir wanted to Pay It Forward to him. “Benjie, Herb recommended you for a Pay It Forward award. He asked me to speak since I am so eloquent. We wanted to do this for you in honor of your sabbatical, you deserve a little extra money to do as you are heading out to do whatever you want to do,” said Kirkland.

Messer spends a lot of time making sure each choir member feels prepared for each performance. He enables each member of the choir to find their singing potential. In a few weeks, he is going on sabbatical and he knows how much he appreciates this group of people. “I was amazed how this became a part of my community, and after 10 years it’s really easy to forget how much I like it. I mean, I go through the motions preparing for the service, checking things off and I get here and I realize how much I love sharing this experience with them,” said Messer.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, fill out the nomination form on our community page.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.