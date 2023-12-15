Your Life
Conflict of interest concerns raised with an Arizona Supreme Court over abortion law

Concerns over a conflict of interest are being raised for an Arizona Supreme Court justice because his wife helped craft the 2022 abortion law.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:57 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are growing concerns over a possible conflict of interest being raised for an Arizona Supreme Court justice because his wife helped craft the 2022 abortion law.

The state supreme court was already down a justice this week after Bill Montgomery, citing consideration of the state’s judicial code of conduct guidelines, recused himself from one of the most consequential cases in state history. But should another one have stepped down for the same reason?

On Tuesday, the highest court in Arizona heard a pivotal abortion case involving a 2022 law that was co-sponsored by the wife of Justice Clint Bolick, Rep. Shawnna Bolick. The court is now looking at whether that law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks, supersedes a nearly 160-year-old law that prohibits almost all abortions.

Some believe Justice Bolick should have already recused himself from this important case. “It’s the appearance of impropriety that we’re always directed to avoid. Just look at it from a common sense point of view. If you were in dispute with somebody, a good faith dispute between reasonable people, I don’t think anybody would say they’d be okay with the spouse of their opponent being the judge who’s making the decision,” Phoenix attorney and former state lawmaker Diego Rodriguez said.

During this week’s hearing, neither Bolick nor the rest of the court appeared to tip their hand as to how they might rule. Justice Bolick explained why he didn’t recuse himself in this statement:

When my wife was first elected as a legislator, I worked closely with the Court’s ethics counsel to develop guidelines for disqualification consistent with my duty under Rule 2.7 of the Rules of Judicial Ethics to decide cases in which I do not have a conflict. In addition to disqualification rules that apply regardless of my wife’s elected status, such as when she is a party to litigation, I will recuse in any challenge to the constitutionality of a law in which I am aware that my wife was a prime sponsor or prominently identified as a supporter or opponent. Otherwise, I will not. See, e.g., Ariz. School Boards Ass’n v. State, 252 Ariz. 219 (2022) (striking down multiple provisions of the budget bill). I will recuse, and recently did, when the legislature or my wife’s chamber is a party or presents its views in an amicus brief. I will recuse if my wife has a personal stake in the outcome of a case, as I did when I learned she was copied on an email at issue in a public records lawsuit against the Senate when she was a member of the House. Ordinarily, I will not recuse when the question is how to interpret a statute, or how statutes interact, which is the question in countless cases that come before us. I never advise my wife on legislation, nor does she express her views on pending litigation to me or to members of the media or public (as many reporters are well-aware). We are both very conscious of our ethical boundaries and abide them scrupulously.

This case involves statutory interpretation and does not challenge the constitutionality of the 15-week abortion limit, and thus presents no conflict of interest. I therefore have an ethical duty to participate.

Justice Bolick

