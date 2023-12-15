Your Life
Company collecting gift donations for Phoenix Children’s Hospital patients

Fulton Homes has been sponsoring the Toyland program, which helps ensure every Phoenix Children's Hospital patient gets a gift this Christmas.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While the holidays are a time to celebrate with friends and family, not everyone will be home this winter. Many children will be spending it at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. However, an Arizona home building company is now making sure every child in the hospital has a Merry Christmas.

Toyland is a Phoenix Children’s Hospital tradition, providing gifts to kids that are spending the holidays at the hospital. On Dec. 23 and 24, families will get to “shop” and pick out gifts at the on-site toy store — all for free! Fulton Homes has been sponsoring the program for the last 25 years.

Toyland is part of the hospital’s Child Life Program, which provides gifts to children year-round to celebrate important milestones in a kids’ life, including birthdays, holidays and more. All gifts are provided by the community.

If you would like to donate, visit pchtoys.com. You can also drop off new and unwrapped toys to Rosenberg Children’s Medical Plaza between 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekdays or 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekends. The most-needed items include gift cards, infant and toddler toys and teen gifts.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

