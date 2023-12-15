Your Life
1-year-old boy critically hurt after near-drowning at north Phoenix apartment

MGN
MGN(WLUC)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned at a north Phoenix apartment complex late Thursday.

Officers were called out around 10:20 p.m. to the Heritage at Deer Valley apartment complex near 31st Avenue and Yorkshire Drive, just west of I-17 and the Loop 101 interchange. When authorities arrived, they found a baby who had been in the bathtub for an unknown amount of time. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to the incident and if any charges will be filed. No other information has been released.

