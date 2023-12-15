Blasting from construction rattling north Scottsdale neighborhood

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There has been a series of explosions from blasting in one north Scottsdale neighborhood.

It is leaving residents like Michael Trogan on edge. The developer, Shea Homes, hired a construction company to blast and drill to make way for new houses in the community. Trogan said the blast sites are too close for comfort. “How would you feel if this was up against your house sending shock waves through your foundation?” said Trogan.

There have been three blasts since last month. The blast on Thursday was 260 feet from Trogan’s home and about 120 feet from his neighbor’s house. He said the previous blasts have already caused damage, like several cracks in his home. He is now concerned about the structural integrity of his home, with more blasts set to continue. “Why do my wife and I have to sacrifice the structural integrity of our home for their bottom line, their profit?” said Trogan.

The city of Scottsdale said the company Shea Homes is in compliance, and there are no restrictions on how close blasts can be to homes. However, companies must have Arizona Monitoring Services inspect and survey homes within 300 feet of the blast before they start. Arizona’s Family reached out to Shea Homes for comment but we have not heard back.

Meanwhile, Trogan said he is frustrated residents didn’t have a say in the construction and is now pushing for stricter regulations on blasting. “This has affected us to such a large degree. I am thinking of becoming an advocate for homeowner rights and address blasting in proximity to homeowners and looking for ways to adopt proximity. There should be something established saying they can’t get that close,” said Trogan.

