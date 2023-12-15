Your Life
Arizona, Sonora governors meet to discuss Lukeville closure; few details given about meeting

There has been no comment on the meeting from Gov. Hobbs’ office
File image of Gov. Katie Hobbs.
File image of Gov. Katie Hobbs.(Arizona's Family)
By Cody Lillich
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The governors of Arizona and the state of Sonora, Mexico met behind closed doors at the Arizona state capitol on Friday to discuss the closure of the Lukeville border crossing.

The meeting between Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño occurred at the Arizona Capitol Executive Tower Friday morning, but no details about the meeting are being released. Records from the FlightAware show that a plane registered to the Sonoran government landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 9 a.m. on Friday.

David Figueroa Ortega, a representative of the Sonora State Office in Arizona, posted in Spanish on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying, “Today will be a great day!”

Other than the one post by Ortega, there have been no details about the meeting or how the governors propose to see the border crossing reopened.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to Hobbs’ office to get details on the meeting and why there was no opportunity for the media to be present for the meeting.

