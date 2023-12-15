2 critically injured after motorcycle crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are fighting for their lives at a Valley hospital after a serious motorcycle crash shut down Grand Avenue Thursday night

At this time, details are limited but officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to an area near the Bethany Home Road exit. Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but no other information about the crash was immediately released.

Grand Avenue was closed throughout the night as part of the investigation but it reopened Friday just after 5 a.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.