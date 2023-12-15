Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

17-year-old indicted for murder of teen in San Tan Valley

Jamiere Jenkins was shot to death in San Tan Valley on Nov. 28.
Jamiere Jenkins was shot to death in San Tan Valley on Nov. 28.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old will be tried as an adult for the deadly shooting of a teen boy last month in San Tan Valley. On Friday, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office announced that 17-year-old Anthony Jason Garcia was indicted for the murder of Jamiere Jenkins.

“We have seen far too many young lives impacted and cut short due to youth violence,” Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted, and it is my sincere hope that our youth begin to appreciate and recognize the inherent value in every human life.”

On Nov. 28, Jenkins was shot on Cambria Drive, near Ironwood and Ocotillo Roads. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. According to Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, an argument broke out and Jenkins was shot in the neck. The gunman reportedly fled the scene in a blue Dodge Charger and after an hours-long search, Garcia was taken into custody.

Garcia was not named previously because of his age, but officials say the case will be tried in adult court.

Pinal County deputies say 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins was shot in the neck and later died at the hospital.

“This is tragic when you have an altercation, a verbal altercation that results in somebody shooting somebody else. I think it’s cowardly. And clearly we have multiple families that have been, whose lives have been ruined, including one that has lost their child,” Sheriff Lamb said following the shooting.

Jenkins was a junior and football player at Combs High School.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan

Latest News

The blast on Thursday was 260 feet from Trogan’s home.
Blasting from construction rattling north Scottsdale neighborhood
Police blocked off a portion of a central Phoenix neighborhood for a deadly shooting...
Woman dead after shooting in central Phoenix
The shooting happened near 13th Avenue and Mohave Street, just north of Interstate 10.
Woman killed in central Phoenix shooting
West Phoenix students are showing up on the CBS Evening News to show off the power of giving.
West Phoenix students become ‘Secret Santas;’ appear on CBS Evening News