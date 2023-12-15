17-year-old indicted for murder of teen in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old will be tried as an adult for the deadly shooting of a teen boy last month in San Tan Valley. On Friday, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office announced that 17-year-old Anthony Jason Garcia was indicted for the murder of Jamiere Jenkins.

“We have seen far too many young lives impacted and cut short due to youth violence,” Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted, and it is my sincere hope that our youth begin to appreciate and recognize the inherent value in every human life.”

On Nov. 28, Jenkins was shot on Cambria Drive, near Ironwood and Ocotillo Roads. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. According to Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, an argument broke out and Jenkins was shot in the neck. The gunman reportedly fled the scene in a blue Dodge Charger and after an hours-long search, Garcia was taken into custody.

Garcia was not named previously because of his age, but officials say the case will be tried in adult court.

Pinal County deputies say 17-year-old Jamiere Jenkins was shot in the neck and later died at the hospital.

“This is tragic when you have an altercation, a verbal altercation that results in somebody shooting somebody else. I think it’s cowardly. And clearly we have multiple families that have been, whose lives have been ruined, including one that has lost their child,” Sheriff Lamb said following the shooting.

Jenkins was a junior and football player at Combs High School.

