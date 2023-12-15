Your Life
1 person hospitalized after police shooting in Mesa; no officers hurt

No officers were hurt.
No officers were hurt.(Credit: MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa on Friday afternoon.

Details on the shooting are limited, but Mesa police say officers were called to the area of Stapley Drive and Main Street for a possible domestic violence call. Police say no officers were injured in the shooting. An investigation is underway.

Arizona’s Family is gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

