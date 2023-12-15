1 person hospitalized after police shooting in Mesa; no officers hurt

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa on Friday afternoon.

Details on the shooting are limited, but Mesa police say officers were called to the area of Stapley Drive and Main Street for a possible domestic violence call. Police say no officers were injured in the shooting. An investigation is underway.

Arizona’s Family is gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

Mesa Police are working an Officer involved shooting in the area of Barkley and Main. No officers injured. One person transported to the hospital. Please use Broadway or University for east/west travel. pic.twitter.com/8nWw3kUvgb — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) December 15, 2023

