Hit-and-run driver killed in separate crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police confirm a driver died in a separate collision moments after she was involved in a hit-and-run in north Phoenix on Wednesday night.

According to police, 50-year-old Sonya Martinez struck a car near 40th Street and Shea Boulevard before driving away from the scene. There were no serious injuries reported in that collision. However, just moments later around 8:45 p.m., police say Martinez was driving westbound when she went into oncoming traffic and hit a Ford heading eastbound near 38th Street and Shea Boulevard.

Officers found Martinez unresponsive inside her Honda, and she died at the scene. A man and woman inside the Ford were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. It’s unclear why Martinez crossed into the opposite lanes.

