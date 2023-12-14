West Valley man arrested after 1-year-old grandson nearly overdoses on fentanyl

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley grandfather is accused of child abuse after his 1-year-old grandson nearly overdosed on a fentanyl pill earlier this year. Investigators say 63-year-old Lawrence John Beougher was arrested on Wednesday.

On Sept. 26, just after 8:30 p.m., Peoria police officers received a report that a 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside an apartment. Court documents say the boy’s grandfather, Beougher, told a 911 dispatcher the baby had ate a pill and was overdosing on fentanyl. The baby boy was unresponsive and turning blue, and Beougher said he was not breathing and dying, police said. Officers arrived at the apartment and gave Narcan to the baby. He was rushed to the hospital and survived. A urine sample showed the baby tested positive for fentanyl.

Court documents state Beougher’s daughter left her two children at home when the incident happened. He reportedly told police the kids were playing in his daughter’s bedroom. However, court paperwork states when he went to pick up the baby boy, he was limp, which is when Beougher called 911. He then noticed the baby had a blue pill in his mouth.

Police interviewed Beougher and his daughter. Beougher denied owning the pills, stating he used to use fentanyl but wasn’t a current user, court paperwork states. The boy’s mother reportedly told police she was unaware of drugs inside the home and also denied taking the pills. Officers searched the apartment and found straws with white residue and several pills, including one blue pill, inside Beougher’s bedroom. Blood samples were also taken from Beougher and his daughter, but only Beougher’s tested positive for fentanyl, according to court paperwork.

Beougher was taken into custody at Avondale City Court. He was booked on one count of child abuse, one count of endangerment and one count of narcotic drug use. Investigators say he has multiple convictions for possession of drugs, most recently in 2021.

