Top Arizona prosecutors debate over enforcement of near-total abortion ban if reinstated

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell trade jabs over how the state's near-total abortion ban might be enforced.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Supreme Court weighs the future of abortion access in Arizona with two conflicting laws on the books.

Right now, abortion is legal up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. Another law dating back to the mid-19th century bans nearly all abortions except to save the life of the mother. While the high court decides which law takes precedence, two of the top attorneys in the state are at odds on how the near-total ban would be enforced if it was reinstated. “We are going to follow the law after what is decided by the courts,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

The near-total ban carries mandatory prison time of up to five years for anyone providing an abortion. So, could doctors face prosecution if that law is reinstated? Depends on who you ask. “We will operate like we do every other case. I have taken an oath,” said Mitchell.

However, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes vows to protect abortion access. She points to an executive order signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs this year, which gives Mayes “authority over abortion-related prosecutions.” “I will exercise my supervisory authority over that county attorney and I will seek to stop it,” said Mayes.

However, Mitchell said during a press conference Wednesday that Mayes doesn’t have that authority and that she would review a case if it came to her office. “I will look at it like I do with any other case to see if there is a violation of the law and reasonable likelihood of conviction,” said Mitchell.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear how the near-total ban would even be enforced. Would MCAO monitor doctors’ offices or rely on tips and cases reported to them? Mitchell would not specify. “I can’t give you an idea of what that enforcement looks like because we haven’t seen any submittal given to our office,” said Mitchell.

