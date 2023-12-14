Suns debut Big 3 but fall to Nets at home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - The debut of the Phoenix Suns’ Big 3 was spoiled by the return of The Twins of the Nets as Brooklyn won on the road 116-112 Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combined for 75 points. The Suns had a two-point advantage heading into the final quarter but were then outscored 30-24. The fourth quarter has been a problem for Phoenix, with the team having one of the worst plus-minueses in the fourth.

With Brooklyn up 109-106 and 2:47 left in the game, Jordan Goodwin tried to throw it up for a Booker alley-oop but it was too high. Durant then missed a three-pointer and Booker missed a 30-footer. With the Nets up four with 27.2 seconds left, Booker passed to Keita Bates-Diop for a dunk, cutting the lead to 114-112. Goodwin tried to steal an out-of-bounds pass from the Nets but couldn’t handle it, sending the ball toward Booker, who had his hands on it but couldn’t corral it. Cam Thomas sealed the game with two free throws. He had a team-high 24 points for Brooklyn.

It was the first time Durant, Beal and Booker all played together. Durant had missed the last two games with a sprained ankle, while Beal, who has been dealing with a low back strain, played his first game since Nov. 12 on Tuesday. Booker hasn’t missed a game since Dec. 1. Booker had 34 points and 12 assists, Durant added 27 points and Beal had 14. Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points and a season-high 22 rebounds.

Wednesday was also the first time Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, known as The Twins, played at the Footprint Center since being traded to Brooklyn in the blockbuster trade in February that brought Durant to the Valley. Both players received a loud, lengthy ovation during a tribute video before the game. Bridges finished the game with 21 points while Johnson had 15 points and five rebounds. It was the seventh win in the last nine games for the Nets and their first win in Phoenix since Feb. 16, 2021.

Phoenix started the third with a 12-3 run to get the lead back at 68-67 with 9:24 but it was short-lived as Nic Claxton had an alley-oop dunk. But the Suns continued their strong play, going on a 10-1 run to get their lead to 85-78 with 3:20 left. Jusuf Nurkic came alive in the quarter with nine of his 15 points. The Suns outscored the Nets 32-22 in the quarter, giving them an 88-86 lead heading into the final quarter.

Bridges got back-to-back buckets with about a 1 minute left in the first quarter, part of a 13-0 run to end the quarter, giving Brooklyn a 31-22 lead. The Suns shot 1-9 from three and had five turnovers in the quarter.

Brooklyn kept the run going for another six points, pushing the lead to 15 in the second quarter. But the Suns trimmed that lead to five, 56-51, with 1:50 remaining in the second, thanks to a couple of baskets by Booker and a Jusuf Nurkic floater. Booker had 17 points in the quarter. The Nets’ lead was 64-56 at halftime.

The Suns continue their homestand on Friday against the New York Knicks.

