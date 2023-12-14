Southwest Airlines details holiday game plan to avoid another meltdown

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Whether you’re flying home or getting away for the holidays, Southwest Airlines is ready for the holiday rush and hopes you’ll choose them despite last year’s cancellation meltdown.

Over 16,000 flights were canceled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded in airports like Sky Harbor International Airport. The U.S. Department of Transportation considered Southwest’s holiday crisis a ‘complete meltdown,’ but the airline said it spent time resourcing and investing to make this year smoother.

Several infrastructural issues were revealed during last year’s meltdown, including its staffing. On top of the severe winter storms and tripledemic of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19, Southwest was already understaffed and did not have the numbers to recover from severe delays and cancelations.

It was also revealed Southwest hadn’t invested in updating its communication, operation, and scheduling systems since the 1990s ′s, and passengers and flight crews could not contact the airline. Since then, airline spokesperson Chris Perry said it made updates on many fronts.

“Along with those tangible assets to bolster our readiness, we’ve enhanced Network health dashboards, Flight Crew support software and communication between the groups planning our flight schedule and the groups executing our flight schedule,” Perry said.

It also includes expanding Southwest’s phone system call capacity to handle large call volumes better.

Another issue was Southwest’s winter operation crews’ inability to keep up with the weather impacts from last year’s severe winter storms. On top of training and hiring more employees, they’ve purchased more engine inlet plugs, deicing trucks, and high-powered heaters and secured additional space for deicing operations.

“To support those efforts, we’ve hired thousands of employees in 2023 and trained more staff than ever before to deice aircraft,” Perry explained.

Currently, Southwest has over 74,000 employees ready to serve this holiday season.

The airline says these investments were a part of Southwest’s action plan to improve operations for 2023. To learn more about the plan, click/tap here

