Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Southwest Airlines details holiday game plan to avoid another meltdown

Southwest Airline officials are detailing their plan to cope with the holiday travel rush this year.
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Whether you’re flying home or getting away for the holidays, Southwest Airlines is ready for the holiday rush and hopes you’ll choose them despite last year’s cancellation meltdown.

Over 16,000 flights were canceled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded in airports like Sky Harbor International Airport. The U.S. Department of Transportation considered Southwest’s holiday crisis a ‘complete meltdown,’ but the airline said it spent time resourcing and investing to make this year smoother.

Several infrastructural issues were revealed during last year’s meltdown, including its staffing. On top of the severe winter storms and tripledemic of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19, Southwest was already understaffed and did not have the numbers to recover from severe delays and cancelations.

It was also revealed Southwest hadn’t invested in updating its communication, operation, and scheduling systems since the 1990s ′s, and passengers and flight crews could not contact the airline. Since then, airline spokesperson Chris Perry said it made updates on many fronts.

“Along with those tangible assets to bolster our readiness, we’ve enhanced Network health dashboards, Flight Crew support software and communication between the groups planning our flight schedule and the groups executing our flight schedule,” Perry said.

It also includes expanding Southwest’s phone system call capacity to handle large call volumes better.

Another issue was Southwest’s winter operation crews’ inability to keep up with the weather impacts from last year’s severe winter storms. On top of training and hiring more employees, they’ve purchased more engine inlet plugs, deicing trucks, and high-powered heaters and secured additional space for deicing operations.

“To support those efforts, we’ve hired thousands of employees in 2023 and trained more staff than ever before to deice aircraft,” Perry explained.

Currently, Southwest has over 74,000 employees ready to serve this holiday season.

The airline says these investments were a part of Southwest’s action plan to improve operations for 2023. To learn more about the plan, click/tap here

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets
It's unknown what led up to the crash nor if speeding or intoxication are factors.
Chaparral High School student dies after UTV rollover in north Scottsdale
Police arrested 52-year-old Lawanda Hostetler after her 89-year-old husband was found dead...
Wife in custody after 89-year-old husband found dead in Phoenix home
Aerial video showed a pickup truck that appeared to have spun out and hit a tree. At least 3...
DPS: 3 dead in US 60 crash near Show Low

Latest News

The musical combines hip-hop, jazz, and R&B to have a profound impact on culture, politics,...
Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at ASU Gammage on sale to the public Dec. 11
Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Coleman chat about their new movie "Wonka" during he...
‘Wonka’ cast admits shocking people by never experiencing certain things
The social media company is putting on it's first-ever musical entertainment event and it's...
TikTok In The Mix concert in Mesa already sold out
The cooler months, December and January, may be the best time of year for Arizonans to enjoy...
Now Boarding: Winter is the best time to visit the Devil's Bridge in Sedona