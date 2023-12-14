Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to campaign in Phoenix next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is holding a campaign rally in Arizona next week as campaign season is scheduled to heat up after the new year.

His event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the Legends Event Center near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix. Doors are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m. Register for tickets here.

Kennedy, a member of one of the most famous families in Democratic politics, was running a long-shot primary bid and holds better favorability ratings among Republicans than Democrats. Even Trump has said of Kennedy, “I like him a lot. I’ve known him for a long time.”

Allies of both Biden and Trump have sometimes questioned whether Kennedy would be a spoiler against their candidate. “The truth is, they’re both right,” Kennedy said onstage Monday to roaring applause announcing his bid to become the next President of the United States. “My intention is to spoil it for both of them.”

He spoke from Philadelphia’s Independence Mall in October, where America’s founding documents were adopted. Kennedy made it clear he didn’t want to be affiliated with either party. He referenced a “rising tide of discontent” in the country. He said he wants to make a “new declaration of independence” — from corporations, the media and the two major political parties.

Hundreds of supporters gathered for Kennedy’s remarks, holding signs that read “Declare your independence” and at times chanting “RFK, all the way!” The group was assembled of an eclectic mix of disillusioned Democrats, Trump voters looking for a change, and political outsiders who say their ideas don’t square with any one party. They insisted that Kennedy could unify them all.

“He’s going to win,” said Peter Pantazis, a 40-year-old business owner from Lewes, Delaware. “I’ve been praying that he’s going to decentralize the campaign, get away from the party system and actually be the candidate of the people for the people. And that’s what he announced today.”

“The last couple years I’ve been noticing the Republican Party’s been going a way I didn’t like,” said Brent Snyder, a disabled veteran from south Philadelphia. “Not that I agree with everything that’s happening to Trump, but I think right now he has more baggage than his country needs. The division right now is just terrible. We need someone to bring both sides together to make us work.”

Joy, hope and the faint smell of marijuana hovered above the crowd as Kennedy spoke of John Adams’ unwavering support for his country and George Washington’s prescient warning that partisan politics would result in corruption.

Yet Kennedy’s upstart campaign has a long way to go to compete with the funding, support and experience that the Trump and Biden campaigns enjoy. His announcement was delayed briefly when he arrived onstage, only to find his speech loaded upside-down in the teleprompter.

Aware of the risk that Kennedy could pull votes away from Republicans, Trump allies have begun circulating opposition research against Kennedy designed to damage his standing among would-be conservative supporters.

The Republican National Committee published a fact sheet before Kennedy’s speech titled “Radical DEMOCRAT RFK Jr.” that lists times he supported liberal politicians or ideas. The document also listed times he supported conspiracy theories about COVID-19 or “stolen-election claims” related to the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections that Democrats lost to President George W. Bush. Trump continues to promote the disproved theory that his loss to Biden was the result of a stolen election.

Biden’s allies have dismissed Kennedy’s primary campaign as unserious so far. Asking for comment before the announcement, a Democratic National Committee spokesman responded with an eye roll emoji. The DNC declined to comment.

Four of Kennedy’s eight surviving siblings made a joint statement denouncing his candidacy and saying his announcement saddened them.

“The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country,” it read. “Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment.”

Tony Lyons, co-founder and co-chairman of American Values 2024, the super PAC supporting Kennedy, dismissed those comments as “part of a strategy to discredit him.”

“At his family dinner tables they would disagree about everything, and that’s what democracy looks like,” Lyons said. “Families are allowed to disagree.”

While Kennedy has long identified as a Democrat and frequently invokes his late father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, on the campaign trail, he has built close relationships with far-right figures in recent years. He appeared on a channel run by the Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and headlined a stop on the ReAwaken America Tour, the Christian nationalist road show put together by Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Polls show far more Republicans than Democrats have a favorable opinion of Kennedy. He also has gained support from some far-right conservatives for his fringe views, including his vocal distrust of COVID-19 vaccines, which studies have shown are safe and effective against severe disease and death.

Kennedy’s anti-vaccine organization, Children’s Health Defense, currently has a lawsuit pending against several news organizations, among them The Associated Press, accusing them of violating antitrust laws by taking action to identify misinformation, including about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines. Kennedy took leave from the group when he announced his run for President but is listed as one of its attorneys in the lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.