Roach in cooler, lighter fluid over vegetables among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 13, 2023
Echo 5 Sports Pub - 2855 N Power Road, Mesa
3 violations
- Wait staff handling lemons for water with bare hands
- Brown gravy not cooling properly
- Blue cheese and lettuce not kept cold enough
Maskadores Taco Shop - 2100 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
3 violations
- Staff eating in kitchen
- Diced steak not stored cold enough
- Roasted garlic not kept hot enough
Mastro’s Ocean Club - 15045 N Kierland Blvd, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Bartender handling orange peel with bare hands
- Raw beef stored above sliced cucumbers and tomatoes
- Half and half creamer not kept cold enough
Lin’s Grand Buffet - 1215 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa
3 violations
- Metal tray placed over hand wash sink
- Salmon and crab wonton not at proper temperature
- Employee drinks above prep table
Coyote Mexican Cuisine - 7822 N 12th Street, Phoenix
3 violations
- Live cockroach inside a prep cooler
- Cooked carne asada not date marked
- Cans of lighter fluid stored over vegetables
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
|Pie Snob
|250 S Arizona Ave Suite #4, Chandler
|Wild Horse West
|8415 W Carefree Drive, Peoria
|Dave’s Place
|2710 W Bell Rd #1288, Phoenix
|Rib Shop
|4131 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix
|Caramba Mexican Food
|6661 W Bell Rd, Glendale
|Salvadoreño Restaurant
|303 E Southern Ave, Mesa
