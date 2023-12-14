Roach in cooler, lighter fluid over vegetables among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 13, 2023

Echo 5 Sports Pub - 2855 N Power Road, Mesa

3 violations

Wait staff handling lemons for water with bare hands

Brown gravy not cooling properly

Blue cheese and lettuce not kept cold enough

Maskadores Taco Shop - 2100 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violations

Staff eating in kitchen

Diced steak not stored cold enough

Roasted garlic not kept hot enough

Mastro’s Ocean Club - 15045 N Kierland Blvd, Scottsdale

3 violations

Bartender handling orange peel with bare hands

Raw beef stored above sliced cucumbers and tomatoes

Half and half creamer not kept cold enough

Lin’s Grand Buffet - 1215 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa

3 violations

Metal tray placed over hand wash sink

Salmon and crab wonton not at proper temperature

Employee drinks above prep table

Coyote Mexican Cuisine - 7822 N 12th Street, Phoenix

3 violations

Live cockroach inside a prep cooler

Cooked carne asada not date marked

Cans of lighter fluid stored over vegetables

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Pie Snob 250 S Arizona Ave Suite #4, Chandler Wild Horse West 8415 W Carefree Drive, Peoria Dave’s Place 2710 W Bell Rd #1288, Phoenix Rib Shop 4131 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix Caramba Mexican Food 6661 W Bell Rd, Glendale Salvadoreño Restaurant 303 E Southern Ave, Mesa

