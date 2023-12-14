Roach in cooler, lighter fluid over vegetables among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants

A Mesa buffet had salmon and crab at improper temps, employee drinks above a prep table, and a metal tray over a hand wash sink.
By Jason Barry
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 13, 2023

Echo 5 Sports Pub - 2855 N Power Road, Mesa

3 violations

  • Wait staff handling lemons for water with bare hands
  • Brown gravy not cooling properly
  • Blue cheese and lettuce not kept cold enough

Maskadores Taco Shop - 2100 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violations

  • Staff eating in kitchen
  • Diced steak not stored cold enough
  • Roasted garlic not kept hot enough

Mastro’s Ocean Club - 15045 N Kierland Blvd, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Bartender handling orange peel with bare hands
  • Raw beef stored above sliced cucumbers and tomatoes
  • Half and half creamer not kept cold enough

Lin’s Grand Buffet - 1215 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa

3 violations

  • Metal tray placed over hand wash sink
  • Salmon and crab wonton not at proper temperature
  • Employee drinks above prep table

Coyote Mexican Cuisine - 7822 N 12th Street, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Live cockroach inside a prep cooler
  • Cooked carne asada not date marked
  • Cans of lighter fluid stored over vegetables
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."(azfamily)

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Pie Snob250 S Arizona Ave Suite #4, Chandler
Wild Horse West 8415 W Carefree Drive, Peoria
Dave’s Place2710 W Bell Rd #1288, Phoenix
Rib Shop4131 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix
Caramba Mexican Food6661 W Bell Rd, Glendale
Salvadoreño Restaurant303 E Southern Ave, Mesa

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A Buckeye family believes an insurance agent spent her dead mother’s money. Morgan Loew reports.

Family: Mother's assets disappeared after befriending insurance agent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Buckeye family believes an insurance agent spent her dead mother’s money. Morgan Loew reports.

News

A Mesa buffet had salmon and crab at improper temps, employee drinks above a prep table, and a...

These Phoenix-area restaurants were found with some major health code violations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A Mesa buffet had salmon and crab at improper temps, employee drinks above a prep table, and a metal tray over a hand wash sink.

Investigation

Picture of Bonita Bell (right) and a Buckeye police report (background)

Buckeye family believes insurance agent spent dead mother’s money

Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST
|
By Morgan Loew
The sum total looks like over $ 500,000 over a year and a half the family claims.

News

The sum total is nearly $500,000 over a year and a half, the family claims.

Buckeye family believes insurance agent spent dead mother’s money

Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:41 PM MST
|
By all accounts, Bonita Bell lived a financially comfortable life. Her daughter says after her parents divorced, her mother had about $1 million in assets. So after Bonita died in July of 2022, her children were shocked to find those assets were largely gone.

Latest News

News

A federal investigation found an engineer was unqualified to operate the train involved in a...

Engineer unqualified to operate train in derailment near Williams, feds say

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM MST
|
A federal investigation found an engineer was unqualified to operate the train involved in a derailment in Williams last summer.

Northern Arizona

Officials say 20 train cars derailed near Williams early Thursday morning.

Feds: Engineer in Williams derailment not qualified to operate train of that size

Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM MST
|
By Ben Bradley
Investigators point to human error, specifically improper use of certain control systems.

Dirty Dining

Some Phoenix area restaurants didn't make the grade in this week's report.

Worker on phone handling food, improperly stored meats among violations at Phoenix area restaurants

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST
|
By Jason Barry
Several violations were reported in dining spots in Chandler, Mesa and Scottsdale.

News

Eateries in Chandler, Mesa and Scottsdale didn't make the grade in this week's Dirty Dining...

Food not stored at correct temps among Phoenix area restaurant violations

Updated: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM MST
|
Eateries in Chandler, Mesa and Scottsdale didn't make the grade in this week's Dirty Dining report.

Investigation

Mexican National Guard rolling into Sasabe, Mexico driving Humvees and pickup trucks. Soldiers...

EXCLUSIVE: War between drug cartels forcing residents of Mexican border town to flee into Arizona

Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:17 PM MST
|
By Morgan Loew
Before the fighting started, Sasabe, Mexico was home to about 2,500 people. Now, only about 20 remain.

News

Before the fighting started, the Sonora town of Sasabe, Mexico was home to about 2500 people....

Rival gang violence forcing families to flee Mexican border town

Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:14 PM MST
|
Sasabe has always been a “jumping off” point for migrants hoping to cross illegally into the US. Its location north of Altar and between the cities of Nogales to the east and San Luis Rio Colorado to the west draw migrants and smugglers who want to avoid attention near those larger cities. That also makes Sasabe a valuable prize for the gang that controls the area.