Police in Tucson still searching for suspect after 3 women attacked near UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) -- The Tucson Police Department and the University of Arizona Police Department are providing new details about recent abduction attempts near the University of Arizona campus.

Police say a man tried to abduct two different women last week. One incident happened near Campbell and 3rd, with another happening close by near Mountain and 8th. A third incident was reported this week near Vine and 7th. Police say all three women are students at the university.

At a press conference on Wednesday, police shared that both the FBI and U.S. Marshall’s Service have been tapped to help. Now, they are asking for the public’s help to find the person, or people, responsible.

“We ask the community members who live and work around the U of A to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity by immediately calling 911,” Assistant Chief Chris Dennison with Tucson Police said during the news conference.

He said people who live in the area can help by joining the open camera registry. “Registering your camera does not require you to share video with the police, nor does it provide us access to your camera system. It simply makes investigators aware that it exists,” Dennison said.

Dennison noted that this registry could save officers valuable time and hopefully catch this man sooner. The university chief of police, Chris Olson, has also said that UAPD and Tucson police are actively patrolling neighborhoods around the campus.

The man is described as a possible Hispanic male with a dark complexion. He stands about 5′10″ to 6′0″ tall and has a medium to heavy set build with close buzz-cut hair.

The vehicle was described as a four-door dark blue passenger car. Possible early 2000s Toyota Camry or Corolla with a dented front bumper, tinted windows, and an Arizona license plate that was either faded or flaking.

For now, authorities stress being extra aware of your surroundings while the culprit is caught.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.