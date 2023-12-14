Police investigate reports of shots fired along I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A police situation briefly disrupted the afternoon commute in north Phoenix after reports of a confrontation that led to shots fired.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were briefly closed at Pinnacle Peak as Phoenix police investigated reports that several shots had been fired in the area of the Happy Valley Road underpass. Police say some type of altercation began in the parking lot of a shopping center on the southeast side of I-17 and Happy Valley Road that escalated when one car followed another onto the freeway. Someone inside of the cars then reportedly fired multiple shots into the other vehicle before speeding away.

No one was injured, and officers are currently searching for the suspect(s).

The Phoenix police were with a stopped car on the northbound lanes of I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road. (AZFamily)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.