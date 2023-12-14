Police chief disputes claims of any active investigations into “Gilbert Goons”
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police have released a lengthy statement regarding media reports on a group known as the “Gilbert Goons.”
In a statement on Thursday, police say social media and media reports alleged police have investigated a group of Gilbert teens known as the “Gilbert Goons.” However, Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg disputed these claims, stating the department doesn’t have any police reports from victims or suspects connected to the group.
The news comes after Gilbert Town Council held a meeting on Wednesday night, offering condolences to the families of Preston Lord, Hailey Stephens in Casa Grande and Jamiere Jenkins in San Tan Valley — three teens killed within weeks of each other. In a portion of the council’s statement, they spoke about social media posts surrounding the “Gilbert Goons.” “The Gilbert Police Department, Town Management and the Gilbert Town Council are aware of social media posts alleging police investigations involving a group of Gilbert individuals who have been targeting teens in the East Valley.”
Media and social media reports speculated the “Goons” were involved in Preston Lord’s death. The teen was brutally beaten outside of a Queen Creek Halloween party on Oct. 28 and died two days later. No arrests have been made in Lord’s death, but Queen Creek police previously stated over 50 warrants were served. However, the department says an “extensive” amount of information must be analyzed and reviewed. Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice also said the department is still waiting for the medical examiner’s report.
The East Valley community has been outspoken about the teen’s death, with dozens showing up to town council meetings wearing orange, Lord’s favorite color. Meanwhile, other parents have expressed frustration about the length of the investigation.
Gilbert police say that information regarding any similar incidents can be shared with the department by calling 480-503-6500. The department also stresses that people report the incidents “to avoid potentially creating online confusion or misinformation.”
Chief Soelberg’s full statement is below:
