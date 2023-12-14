Phoenix high temperatures are expected to hit nearly 80 by Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a crisp Thursday morning with an overnight low of 44 degrees at Sky Harbor with some outlying areas in the upper 30s. This somewhat still pattern leads all that cold air to pool near the surface, trapping smoke and vehicle pollutants. As we reported Wednesday, Maricopa County declared Thursday a “no burn” day for wood-burning stoves and fireplaces. Look for overnight lows around the Valley to be in the mid to upper 40s.

As high pressure builds in from the west, expect breezy conditions as the pressure changes from the low existing to our east. Expect warmer conditions Friday under that dome of high pressure, with our highs going back up into the mid to upper 70s. We will be close to 80 on Saturday and have the occasional breeze during the Fiesta Bowl Parade. It should not hinder the balloons marching down Central Avenue!

Temperatures will start to fall a few degrees next week and we will be watching a low-pressure center that could develop off the California coast. This system may bring a slight chance of rain and mountain snow during the middle to the end of next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.