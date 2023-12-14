Your Life
Phoenix agrees to $650K settlement with family of man who died after multiple police stun gun shocks

Police said Wells was combative and it took several officers to take him down.
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix City Council agreed on Wednesday to a six-figure settlement with the family of a man who died in 2019, two days after he was shocked multiple times with a police stun gun. The family of Casey Wells sued the city, so officials decided to settle for $650,000.

According to the police report, on Feb. 4, 2019, Wells was doing yoga naked in the middle of the street in a neighborhood near 39th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. One officer arrived and called for backup. He asked Wells why he wasn’t wearing any clothes. “I came into this world naked and that’s how God intends me to go out of this world,” Wells reportedly responded.

When more officers arrived, they tried to detain him, but Wells punched an officer in the face, investigators said. They put him in a bear hug and he went down. A witness said she heard a “thump,” assuming it was his head hitting the ground. But officers said he continued to fight, and one of them deployed his Taser, shocking Wells four to five times.

According to the report, 30 seconds after Wells was retrained, his skin turned blue and there was no pulse. He was revived at the hospital, but doctors told police he had irreversible brain damage. Wells died two days later. Initial toxicology reports said he had methamphetamine and ecstasy in his system.

