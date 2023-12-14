Paul Penzone reflects on his tenure as Maricopa County Sheriff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says he has no regrets about leaving office after the new year with a full year left in his second term.

Paul Penzone will forever be known as the man who took down six-term self-proclaimed ‘toughest sheriff in America’ Joe Arpaio, whose racial profiling policies like undocumented immigrant roundups in Hispanic neighborhoods led to court-ordered federal oversight.

Outgoing Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone talks about the deliberate timing of his decision to leave office before his term is up, where he's going next, and his warning of an imminent threat of crime on the streets in Maricopa County. (azfamily)

Evicting the previous administration was a big deal to the men and women in the department. “I’m surprised and humbled by how many people come to me and say, ‘I want to thank you because I feel better about being in this organization now when I’m in public, with my family, with friends, that we’re representing something that is good,” Penzone said. “Historically, that wasn’t the case,” he said.

Penzone started with Phoenix Police in 1988. He worked his way through the ranks to sergeant with seven years in Silent Witness before running for Sheriff of the fastest-growing county in the country.

He says he’s ready and feeling good just weeks from his last day.

Penzone made some power moves the day he became Sheriff of Arizona’s most populated county. “Starting today that circus is over and these tents come down,” Penzone said in April of 2017 when he shut down former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s famous tent city to open a drug rehab program for repeat offenders.

Penzone was limited on how he could run the office

Penzone says he never got to run his office entirely. Robert Warshaw is the court-ordered federal monitor that Penzone inherited from Arpaio. For the last 20 years, Warshaw has also been the federal monitor overseeing the police department in Oakland. The California Bay Area city has gone through 14 police chiefs during Warshaw’s time monitoring the department.

Penzone says the DOJ needs to provide more oversight of the federal monitor who also controls a large portion of the Sheriff’s budget and resources. “Why would you fire yourself from a job that pays almost $400 an hour? It doesn’t make sense. So there has to be another layer, like the community,” Penzone said.

The Sheriff is currently appealing a civil contempt charge for not clearing internal investigations faster, even though he has 28 more positions assigned to compliance than investigating general crime. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear that case in March 2024.

“I can’t even remember a time when we actually discussed the issues of public safety,” Penzone said.

The federal monitor has already cost Maricopa County taxpayers more than a quarter of a billion dollars with unnecessary costs. Earlier this year, Arizona’s Family Investigates unit uncovered a lease by Warshaw’s firm of an entire floor at a downtown Phoenix high-rise office building that has remained vacant for three years. “There’s a lot of waste in here, and it’s unacceptable and unforgivable,” Penzone said.

That’s just a fraction of the Sheriff’s frustration. “To be performing at a 94 percentile for three consecutive years in every category of two court orders that have over 200 paragraphs in them where if you fall short at any given time, we start the clock over again, that is unrealistic,” Penzone said.

The push to de-fund police has shifted to a nationwide effort to destabilize law enforcement, taking power away from local departments. “The civil division of the Department of Justice does not act in good faith,” Penzone said.

A stark warning for Phoenix officials facing a federal consent decree

“Don’t be intimidated into making the wrong decision because you will not be able to undo it. If you destabilize this community because you put two of the biggest agencies in the community under federal court oversight, crime will thrive here,” Penzone said. “I’m telling you right now that that will be the most devastating thing that could happen to this community.”

On top of that and managing the day-to-day of 2,913 employees and 6,501 inmates at half a dozen jails, he had a whole host of other challenges to tackle in his two terms. From the Black Lives Matter protests, COVID-19, staffing shortages, security for election integrity, and threats to other public officials.

The jail population mimics everyday societal issues

Sheriff Penzone’s most recent challenge has been combating the fentanyl epidemic within his jails. Penzone ordered the installation of body scanners at the county jails after a series of inmate overdose deaths and a corrections officer trying to sneak in drugs. “The idea that a handful of pills that makes its way in can take a handful of lives like that can keep me up at night,” Penzone said. His office has doubled its use of the drug Narcan, reversing the effects of drug overdoses in people.

His advice for the next person coming in? “Sign up. Jump in the seat. It’s an awesome ride,” he said. “It’s been incredible. I could hold on to it until the voters kicked me out. But it’s the right time for me to leave,” Penzone said.

What’s next

Penzone says he’ll be hanging up the badge to move into the private sector, overseeing community programs and charitable giving as a Vice President for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona . It’s a position that ties in nicely with his background. From his time with Silent Witness, Penzone also worked with local nonprofits, Childhelp and notMYkid . It’s a position Penzone says he’s looking forward to guiding the health insurance company’s charitable giving.

Penzone says he’s also looking forward to a fresh start and a new beginning for his family while remaining proud of his legacy in law enforcement. “That I was dependable. That the community knew what to expect of me and that it was about law enforcement only. No politics, no-nonsense, no sideshow, just if you need us, we’re gonna be there for you.”

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will appoint an interim Sheriff when Penzone steps down. Penzone hopes the board will choose an internal candidate who knows the office well. That hope factored into his timing to step down, allowing anyone interested to come forward without any pressure for him to go for a third term. It would also provide the interim Sheriff an entire year to build trust & prove themselves ahead of the next election.

