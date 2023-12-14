Your Life
Multi-million dollar plan to improve safety on dangerous Phoenix road

A $25 million federal grand will be used to improve a stretch of Indian School Road in west Phoenix.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A massive plan is now underway to improve safety along one of Phoenix’s most dangerous road stretches.

Indian School Road between the U.S. 60 (Grand Ave) and Loop 101 in the West Valley is known for being a dangerous corridor. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, between 2017 and 2021, the area saw 39 deadly crashes and 85 serious injury crashes.

The project is called “ReVISIONing Indian School Road.” It’s part of the federal government’s “Safe Streets and Roads for All” grants program, which is awarding nearly $800 million in grant money to different communities needing road improvements.

Rep. Ruben Gallego says the nearly $25 million in grant money awarded to the city will be used for safety improvement projects, including adding sidewalks, pedestrian areas, crossing area improvements, and additional lighting.

“We are specifically investing in communities to help them build safer infrastructure. And one area that we are investing in is roadway safety to make it easier for people to get to school, to work, to get connected to one another,” said Mitch Landrieu, a White House senior advisor. “And we are trying to make them safer to prevent injury and to prevent death. We’re specifically investing in communities to help them build safer infrastructure. One area is road infrastructure. Unfortunately, too many of us know firsthand the pain of losing a loved one in a crash.”

According to U.S. Census data, 95% of the areas near the project are categorized as disadvantaged communities. It’s another reason the DOT officials chose this stretch. But for now, the City of Phoenix has not yet said when exactly it will break ground on this project.

