More than $2.2 billion in unclaimed property in AZ, how to see if some is yours

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than $2.2 billion dollars worth of unclaimed property is sitting in Arizona, and some of it might be yours. This massive dollar figure didn’t come out of thin air. Unclaimed property is money that’s owed to you, but for whatever reason, you never got it.

Some examples include security deposits, un-cashed travelers’ checks, or old bank accounts. Legally, that money must go to the state to hold onto. You can check to see if you have any unclaimed property for free on the Arizona Department of Revenue’s website. It’s fast and easy to check, needing only a first and last name.

Arizona’s Family took to Encanto Park in Phoenix to try and reunite people with their long lost money. But, it turns out not everyone has unclaimed property. According to the National Association of Property Administrators, 1 in 7 people have unclaimed property in the country.

Our crews came across Habtom Ghebremichael, who ended up finding out he had some unclaimed property on the list. He said he was really happy to learn about the extra cash, especially during the holidays.

Finding yourself on the website is one thing, but actually getting the money won’t be as easy. You are going to have to jump through some hoops because you have to prove you are that person. The website walks through the process. You will need:

A complete claim form You must provide a clear copy of official photo identification or have your signature on the claim form notarized. Please provide proof of your social security number. Please provide proof that you lived at or received mail at the address reported to the State of Arizona as the last known address of the original owner.

Only once your identity is confirmed by the state will you learn just how much cash is yours. It can take a couple of months before you get the money.

