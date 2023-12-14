Mesa man’s home damaged in house fire, one month after losing wife to cancer

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- 76-year-old Charles Stanford is seeing the best in humanity after his house caught fire Tuesday night at The Highlands at Brentwood mobile home park in Mesa. His neighbors are rallying around him, trying to help him get through this major setback at a time when he was already dealing with the loss of his wife, Debra.

Stanford walked through the rubble inside his home Wednesday night.

“I hope the fire didn’t destroy the pictures,” said Stanford.

Luckily, the framed memories hanging on the wall were left untouched.

“That’s the picture of my family,” he said.

In the pictures was Debra. Stanford said she died from cancer in November. He said she died eight weeks after being diagnosed with stage four cancer.

They were married for 33 years. “She was my heart. She was my best friend, and I really miss her,” he said. “Losing her was rough, and then this happening, I’m like ‘Okay, what’s next?’” It’s a pain worsened now that he can no longer live inside his home of 19 years.

Stanford said a mechanic was wrapping up work on his 1994 Buick on the driveway when they heard a pop and soon saw a flicker of light coming from the back. Then, Stanford said the flames covered his car and spread to his other parked vehicle and kitchen wall.

He said the mechanic tried using the fire extinguisher, but it didn’t help. All Stanford said he could do was stand in the middle of the street and watch as the flames grew.

“I felt miserable because I was saying, ‘Okay. I’m helpless. I can’t do anything’,” said Stanford.

He said the insurance inspector hasn’t looked at the house yet, but he can’t live there since there’s no power and the kitchen wall is gone. Stanford said he spent the night of the fire at the mechanic’s home, and one neighbor offered him a spare room in their house.

He said because he kept putting off getting home insurance, Stanford would have to come up with the money to either fix the house or buy a new one. However, he says working only part-time as a security guard will be hard.

His neighbor, Michael Jones, said he saw the fire and rushed to help. He was relieved when he learned no one was inside but heartbroken after realizing everything Stanford was going through.

“It’s tragic, you know. I feel for him. It’s the holidays and losing loved ones when people are supposed to be with loved ones, it’s just sad. A very sad time,” said Jones.

Jones and his wife created a GoFundMe account to help Stanford. If you would like to donate, click here.

